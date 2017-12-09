Will help Indian industries enter global space market: ISRO chief

Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao (centre) with ISRO Chairman A S Kiran Kumar and eminent nuclear scientist Dr Anil Kakodkar, at the 87th NASI symposium in Pune on Friday. (Express Photo) Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao (centre) with ISRO Chairman A S Kiran Kumar and eminent nuclear scientist Dr Anil Kakodkar, at the 87th NASI symposium in Pune on Friday. (Express Photo)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is planning to help private Indian industries tap the $300 billion global market of space-based applications, ISRO chief A S Kiran Kumar said in Pune on Friday.

“As part of the capacity-building process for the country, the space systems we develop will not be limited only for the use of ISRO… we also want Indian industries to capture a part of the international market. We will engage private industries and support them in bagging more opportunities in this field,” Kiran Kumar told The Indian Express on the sidelines of the 87th National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI) symposium organised by SPPU.

The chairman also feels that a lot of space-based applications now need to be translated into practical use, in fields like communication, weather observation and navigation.

The space agency has a string of launches scheduled at the beginning of next year. One of the ISRO’s most significant missions in 2018 is Chandrayaan-II, scheduled for launch in the first quarter of the year. “It will be yet another indigenous mission involving a controlled descent of a rover which will perform in-situ lunar surface observations for 14 Earth days, and the data will be relayed back for further analysis,” said the ISRO chairman.

Kiran Kumar also explained why the space agency received more funding than other streams of science. “The government has its constraints and its resources are used first to address the immediate problems… in the country. ISRO is considered a solution-giver to address immediate problems… in case of science, it requires funds for long-term planning. Also, adequate opportunities are needed, so that researchers can work for a long period without worrying about immediate results. But given the sheer number of problems in the country, we don’t have the kind of resources to cater to long-term research, which is the real challenge,” said Kiran Kumar.

Giving scientists their due credit, the ISRO chief said that if India was capable of coping with some its problems today, it was because of the advancements the country had made in science and technology. “Having said that, India is still behind many developed countries in research activities… to address the kind of problems we face, more science and technology solutions are needed… the expenditure on research is still small,” he said.

Kiran Kumar reiterated that the space agency would continue to support and encourage various institutes and universities to take part in satellite development. “We have a set-up… so that universities and institutions can approach us and be part of ISRO missions. So far, ISRO has launched 10 satellites developed by Indian universities,” informed Kiran Kumar.

Last year, ISRO had launched record 20 satellites from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota, including two academic satellites developed by students of Sathyabama University (Sathyabamasat) in Chennai and the College of Engineering, Pune (Swayam).

