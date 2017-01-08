Will focus on jawan, janata and ‘jurm’, says new SP of Pune rural police

Mohammed Suvez Haque at the Pune rural police HQ on Saturday. (Pavan Khengre) Mohammed Suvez Haque at the Pune rural police HQ on Saturday. (Pavan Khengre)

IPS officer Mohammed Suvez Haque, who took charge on Friday as superintendent of police (SP), Pune rural, said his primary focus would be motivating the police force, involving the public in policing and dealing effectively with criminals. “Jawan, janata and jurm will be my principal focus areas. Focusing on jawan means motivating the police force to put in their best efforts for the society, focusing on janata means involving the public in our efforts to improve law and order, and focusing on jurm means taking stern action against illegal activities and criminal elements,” said Haque during an interaction with the media on Saturday.

Watch What Else Is Making News?

Haque takes charge at a time when there has been a spurt in crime in rural areas, with several gangsters flexing their muscles. The rural police are also facing one of their biggest challenges, as they try to solve the murder of a software engineer in Talawade IT park area, in a case which has drawn national attention.

The law has given police “a stick” and the power to use it against anti-social and criminal elements, said the police officer.

On tackling crime in his jurisdictional area, Haque said he would soon come up with a plan after properly studying the law and order issues in the district.

A native of Chhattisgarh, Haque completed a degree in chemical engineering from the Pandit Ravishankar Shukla University, Raipur. He also holds a Master’s degree in Police Management from Osmania University, Hyderabad, and an MBA from the Yashwantrao Chavan Open University, Nashik. He joined the police force on August 22, 2005. Since then, he has handled various responsibilities at different police establishments in the state.

Haque has extensive experience of working in Maoist-affected districts in the state. He was the SP of Gondia district from June 2010 to May 2011, the SP of Chandrapur district from May 2011 to June 2012, and the SP of Gadchiroli district from June 2012 to August 2014. He was then transferred to Palghar district. Before taking over as the superintendent of police of Pune rural police, he was the SP of Raigad district.

Haque is known for leading anti-Maoist operations in Gadchiroli. “Working in Gadchiroli district has been my best experience so far,” he said, adding that he had introduced some schemes such as the ‘Navjivan Yojana’, under which almost 125 Maoists had surrendered in two years.

Haque is a decorated officer; he has received the ‘Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) Award’ from the Centre in 2015. He also received the Best Electoral Practices Award by the Election Commission in 2014, the Antarik Suraksha Seva Padak from the government of India in 2014, the Special Service Medal for Hard Duty and the Director General of Police’s Insignia from the government of Maharashtra in 2013.