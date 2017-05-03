Will ensure rehabilitation of families affected by Pune airport project: Divisional Commissionerate chief

Pune Airport (Express Photo) Pune Airport (Express Photo)

Chandrakant Dalvi, who recently took over the reins of the Divisional Commissionerate, Pune, said the state government will take all steps to ensure that the families in Purandar tehsil, affected by the land acquisition for Pune airport, are rehabilitated. He added that apart from giving four compensation options, the administration would also try to provide employment to the youth from affected families.

He further said implementation of zero pendency in government offices, completion of projects, including the ones related to religious tourism, would be his priority areas. Dalvi said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has recently made public the flexible compensation scheme that the government is opting for acquisition of land for Pune airport in Purandar. He added that the process of acquiring land will soon begin through the District Collector.

“We are giving flexible options to the farmers who are losing their land. Of the four option they can chose anyone. They can even chose a combine of two options some features of one model and others from another model,” said Dalvi, who had previously served as the commissioner of co-operation.

“While the process of acquisition commences, simultaneously, we will start training schemes for the local youth, who can find employment in the airport project. We will find out the jobs that would be generated and then train the youngsters from the affected families, so they can earn a living,” he added. Dalvi said, in his endeavour to reduce the pendency at government offices, he would order a review of the pending cases with a two-month deadline.

“Three months would further be given to the government offices to clear the pending files. In this manner, we have a five-month plan for zero pendency in all five districts in the division,” he said. He added that digitisation of land records and transaction documents was in full swing and will soon be completed in all the districts. He further said that, barring Solapur, all four districts have been declared open-defecation free and the administration will soon achieve the same status for Solapur by building over a lakh toilet blocks.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now