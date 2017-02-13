Pune: Wife kills herself, 31-yr-old techie, his five family members booked

Police have arrested a 31-year-old IT professional and have booked his five family members after his 29-year-old wife allegedly committed suicide by hanging in their house on February 10. An FIR filed by the wife’s brother says she was mentally and physically harassed for bringing money from her parents. Sinhagad Road police have filed an FIR after Vrushali Shinde committed suicide by hanging at her husband’s house on February 10 around 3 pm. Based on the FIR filed by her brother Rahul Kale, police have booked her husband Akash Shinde, his parents and three other family members.

Kale said in the FIR that Shinde’s family members had been mentally and physically harassing her since October last year. Investigating officer M Salukhe said that Shinde works as an IT professional while Vrushali was a housewife. Further probe is on, he said. The husband and in-laws of the deceased have been booked under Section 498A for domestic violence and Section 306 for abetment suicide of the IPC.