Why transfer NPPA chief, asks doctors’ forum

Questioning the decision to transfer Bhupendra Singh, chairman of National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), the Alliance of Doctors for Ethical Healthcare (ADEH) on Friday said it seemed the government had succumbed to the “pressure of corporate hospitals and pharma lobby”.

The ADEH, a body of medical professionals, claims to speak on behalf of a “large number of conscientious, rational doctors”, and work towards ‘checking corporatisation of healthcare, ‘regulation of fee structure in private medical colleges’, and ‘regulation of pharma industry’.

In a statement, Arun Gadre of ADEH said that Singh, a 1985-batch IAS officer of UP cadre, had played an important role in exposing the true colours of private healthcare in India, especially of the corporate hospitals.

“Moving Bhupendra Singh so urgently, before completion of his term, without even filling his post, raises scepticism about the intention of the government, and ADEH suspects that the government has succumbed to the pressure of the corporate hospitals and pharma lobby,” the statement read.

