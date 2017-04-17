White Copper Cup: TCS enter knockout round with second win

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) registered a 11-run win over Tibco Software to seal their berth in the knockout stage of the fourth White Copper Cup T20 Inter IT Championship 2016 at Deccan Gymkhana ground.

The victory was TCS’ second in Group-B and was powered by a brilliant knockout by Vikramjeet Singh (49).

Batting first, TCS managed to put on 131/8 with Vikramjeet leading from the front. Missing his half century by a single run, his 33-ball innings was studded with six fours and two sixes.

Tiboco’s Vishal Patel impressed with the ball (3/23).

In reply, Tibco fell short of batsmen who could occupy the crease and ended up with 120/9. Kumar Saurav (34) top scored, while Vishal (10) made his contribution count, but eventually it was Siddharth Mukharia (3/22) and Rahul Garg (2/18) who helped TCS win the game. ENS

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now