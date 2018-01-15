We’re preparing men and machines for ‘tomorrow’s war’, says Lt Gen Soni

Army day celebration marks the day Field Marshal KM Cariappa took over as the first Indian chief of the nation’s Army in 1949. Army day celebration marks the day Field Marshal KM Cariappa took over as the first Indian chief of the nation’s Army in 1949.

By Pankaj Karvande

Southern Army Commander Lt Gen D R Soni, referring to the changing nature of warfare, said on Sunday that the Army was preparing its men, machines and equipment for “tomorrow’s war”. He added that the Indian Army, including the Southern Command, is spending a lot of time and resources to make sure that all future challenges are met.

Lt Gen Soni was speaking during Veterans’ Day celebrations by the Southern Command, organised at the Bombay Engineer Group and Centre in Khadki, which were attended by a large number of veterans from the armed forces, as well as war widows.

It was decided to celebrate January 14 of every year as Armed Forces Veterans Day as a mark of respect to, and the recognition of services rendered by, Field Marshal K M Cariappa, the first Commander in Chief of the Indian Army, who retired from service on January 14 in 1963.

Speaking on the sidelines of the function, Lt Gen Soni said, “Frontiers are changing. Borders are disappearing in the cyber world, and in space, there are no borders. Future war is going to be high-tech war, fought by cyber warriors and soldiers on the ground. The Indian Army is making giant strides, preparing for this kind of warfare.”

Speaking about the integration of all three forces, he said, “It’s a gradual process and it’s happening. I have seen phenomenal changes in integration. Officers of all three forces have grown together to higher ranks, and they will fight the next war together, making sure that no enemy stands in front of them… We are preparing men, machines and equipment for tomorrow’s war.”

Lt Gen Soni assured veterans that the Army would stand by them at all times. He also felicitated disabled veterans and war widows during the occasion, in line with Chief of Army Staff observing this year as the year of the disabled soldier. Around 2,000 veterans attended the rally and availed the opportunity to redress their grievances regarding pension, resettlement and employment through various stalls established by the military and civil administration.

