Weeklong non-scalpel vasectomy camps at PMC hospitals from today

To encourage men to participate in family planning, a vasectomy fortnight is being observed across the country. In Pune, municipal corporation health officials have planned non-scalpel vasectomy camps at five hospitals from November 24 to December 4. Dr Anjali Sabne, deputy health officer, Pune Municipal Corporation, said that the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is observing the Vasectomy Fortnight to raise awareness about male sterilisation and to promote the participation of men in family planning.

From April 2016 to March 2017, a total of 128 men have undergone non-scalpel vasectomy while another 92 have undergone the family planning procedure between April and October this year. “We have offered monetary incentives as part of the programme and hope to get a good response to the camps,” said Dr Sabne. The participation of men in family planning decisions or using family planning methods is almost negligible in India, said Poonam Muttreja, Executive Director, Population Foundation of India (PFI).

Muttreja stressed that there was a need to improve the involvement of men as partners in the decision making, at it is key to the successful future of India’s family planning programme. The government is making efforts and interventions have been started on-ground to increase the uptake of Non-Scalpel Vasectomy (NSV). However, the burden of family planning is borne unequally by women in India, as female sterilisation accounts for 75.6 per cent of modern contraceptive usage, while male sterilisation is at just 0.6 per cent, even though it is a low-risk, simpler and highly effective form of contraception, Muttreja said.

She added that it was important to understand that deep seated patriarchal norms are a deterrent preventing men from being equal partners in sharing the responsibility for planning families. “We need to actively work towards engaging men in family planning by addressing social norms to enable them to make the right choices for a healthy family,” added Muttreja.

