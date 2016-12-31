‘We had an accident on Pune-Mumbai expressway… my driver died, I was injured’

Pune-based builder and businessman D S Kulkarni. Pune-based builder and businessman D S Kulkarni.

In May this year, Pune-based builder and businessman D S Kulkarni (66) met with a serious accident. On the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, near the Khandala exit point, a container travelling in the opposite lane crashed through the divider and into his lane, crushing his car. Kulkarni’s driver, Neeraj Singh, who had been working for him for the last 20 years, died on the spot. Kulkarni, who was in the backseat, sustained fractures on his ribs.

Once he recovered from his injuries, Kulkarni launched Neeraj Foundation, an initiative to work for safer road travel. Kulkarni said the foundation has submitted a set of proposals to the government towards this objective.

“There are several serious design flaws on the Expressway. They range right from the use of cement in the construction of the road to non-availability of adequate turning radius at various points. Across the world, it has been observed that tar is used for high-speed roads as that material provides a better grip for tyres. This cement road was given a broom finish but it is inadequate and leads to several accidents.” says Kulkarni.

He adds, “The infrastructure along the Expressway is extremely inadequate. There are neither enough resting facilities for drivers nor enough parking areas, forcing drivers to stop midway. The slopes of the hills along the Expressway are steep and lead to landslides, which have also claimed lives. There is a serious lack of policing, patrolling and enforcement of lane discipline. Driving on highways require skills, advanced training and technical knowledge, which drivers often don’t have. We have submitted a proposal to the government for establishing an advanced driving school.”

The Pune-Mumbai Expressway saw several accidents this year. As per figures from the State Highway Police, till the end of October, as many as 135 persons lost their lives in 85 fatal accidents on the 93-kilometre stretch between the two cities. The accidents were caused by a variety of factors such as lack of emergency care, engineering flaws and human errors.

“There is no proper emergency care on the expressway. I have a dislocated shoulder… that probably happened when people tried to pull me out from the back of the car after the accident. Well-trained first responders and immediate medical care can save many more lives. There has been some development on some of the issues I mentioned… at least on paper. We will work towards our goal of safer roads through the Neeraj Foundation,” says Kulkarni.