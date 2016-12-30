Pune civic issues 2016: ‘We didn’t have enough water… tankers helped us survive’

For Hemant Khese, resident of Khese Park on Nagar Road, the water woes do not show any sign of getting over. Over the past year, he struggled daily to get water even though the other parts of city were getting ample supply from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

The city faced a water crisis during the summer leading the civic body to increase the water cut and make it an alternate day supply to ensure the available storage in the dam lasts for a longer period. “The water cut by the PMC had a major impact on our area, with water available only twice a week. Because of the daily struggle for water, I often ended up being late for work,” he said.

The only way the water needs were met was due to tankers, but their availability was very irregular due to restrictions by the civic administration on filling the tankers, Khese said.

In 2016, the catchment area of Khadakwasla dam received ample rainfall with the four dams — Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar — filling to capacity, but lesser amount of water is available for Khese Park from the system.

“The rainfall was delayed but it was ample to fill the four dams completely. I thought it would be a big relief as there would not be any shortage but now, the supply is hardly for an hour a day,” he said, adding that he has to keep a track of when the water comes so that sufficient amount of storage is done to meet the daily need.

The problem has been persisting for a long time, but no one has worked towards resolving it, Khese said, “The residents of the area have been eagerly awaiting the completion of civic projects to draw water from the Bhama Askhed dam. The project has got delayed due to protests of the villagers from where the pipeline passes and there has been no relief for us.”

There are talks of 24-by-7 water supply in other parts of the city but residents on Nagar Road are unable to get sufficient water to meet needs, he said, adding that the PMC has accepted the demands of villagers to share water from the project to draw Bhama Askhed dam as well as raised their concerns.