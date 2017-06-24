Water shortage: HC directive to Pune civic body

Bombay High Court Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court Friday restrained the Pune Municipal Corporation from issuing commencement and occupancy certificates to under-construction properties in the Baner and Balewadi areas in the outskirts of Pune, owing to water shortage.

A bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice N M Jamdar was hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by Amol Balwadkar, who has recently been elected corporator from the city. In his petition, Balwadkar claimed that “indiscriminate construction” was happening in these areas.

While the lawyer for the petitioner claimed that the construction was putting pressure on water supply and sought a stay on issuance of commencement and occupancy certificates, the counsel appearing for the corporation said no purpose would be served if there was no development in the area.

Pointing out that the water woes of the residents of Baner and Balewadi had not been resolved despite their inclusion in the limits of the Pune Municipal Corporation 15 years ago, the lawyer for the petitioner held that the developers were utilising water from the corporation, resulting in deficit of water supply in the these areas.

The civic body, meanwhile, informed the court that despite the commencement of rains, there had been little respite in terms of water supply. “Till the next date of hearing, no commencement and occupancy certificate should be issued,” said the Chief Justice, adding that similar relief had been provided in a matter relating to water scarcity in Ghodbunder Road in Thane.

