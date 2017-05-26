Water pipeline repair work at SB Road irks residents, commuters

For the past month-and-a-half, residents of Senapati Bapat Road area and commuters have been facing traffic problems due to the ongoing repair work on pipelines by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Vijay Naik, one of the residents, said, “We are very unhappy with the pace of this work. The repairs started around one-and-a-half month ago and they are still ongoing. There is a big hole dug near Chaturshrungi Temple which has caused many problems. A number of minor accidents have taken place because of it. The other day, an old lady almost fell into it.”

He added, “The work stops for a certain period of time and starts again due to which it hasn’t been completed yet. I hope the work gets completed before the monsoon or else it may result in huge traffic jams and minor accidents too.”

Akash Gupta, one of the shopkeepers at SB Road, rued that the number of people coming to his shop has dropped because the big hole dug by the PMC is situated exactly in front of his shop.

“Besides, given that the road also has the famous Chaturshrungi Temple, a number of devotees visit this area on a daily basis. Hope the PMC authorities are able to finish the water pipeline work as soon as possible so that the locals are not hassled,” said Gupta.

Nasim Shaikh, a commuter who uses SB Road regularly, said that huge traffic jams are causing inconvenience to people who are working in ICC Tech Park and the different companies present in this area.

The water pipeline work, according to PMC Deputy Executive Engineer Satish Bhosarekar, comes under the project that involved water pipeline work from SNDT HLR to Chaturshrungi, which started on July 24, 2012, and was expected to complete in 36 months from the date.

While working on this project, it was compulsory to get No-Objection Certificate from private property owners and permission from the traffic police department.

“The required permission for this work wasn’t given in time, so work remains incomplete. However, our target is to complete it by June 15. We are trying our best to give permanent solution for this problem to residents so that they don’t have to face any inconvenience in future,” said Bhosarekar.

