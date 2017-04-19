Water, housing for all get priority; no tax hike

Municipal Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare and Standing Committee Chairperson Seema Savale at the luncheon after the PCMC budget presentation on Tuesday. Manoj More Municipal Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare and Standing Committee Chairperson Seema Savale at the luncheon after the PCMC budget presentation on Tuesday. Manoj More

THE BJP’s maiden budget of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Tuesday laid emphasis on augmenting water supply and implementing the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the city. Significantly, the budget proposed no tax hike, but sought to give an impetus to old projects, such as Pune Metro and Smart City, if the Central government included Pimpri-Chinchwad in it.

The surplus Rs 3,048-crore budget for 2017-18 was presented by Municipal Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare to Standing Committee Chairperson Seema Savale in Committee Hall Tuesday.

Addressing the press, Waghmare said the budget has made a big provision of Rs 571.60 crore for development works.

The projects include a Rs 28-crore “butterfly bridge” linking Chinchwadgaon to Thergaon on Pavana river, Rs 50-lakh two storey parking lot in Chinchwadgaon, Rs 12.5-crore wrestling training centre, along with the renovation of Annasaheb Magar Stadium and swimming pools in Indrayani Nagar and Charholi.

The budget envisages an income of Rs 3,048.21 crore and an expenditure of Rs 3,046.22 crore, leaving a surplus of Rs 1.19 crore by March 31, 2018.

The PCMC chief added that if JNNURM projects are included, the budget amount would come to Rs 4,805 crore. Officials further pointed out that nearly Rs 1,800-crore funds, under JNNURM and other central schemes, are pending with the civic body.

The budget expects Rs 1,505 crore from Local Body Tax, Rs 455 crore property tax, Rs 279 crore from building licence and Rs 65 crore water tax.

The focus of the budget was more on implementation of old projects, added the officials. The budget has made an increased provision of Rs 48.32 crore for various welfare schemes for women, while Rs 20.42 crore will be spent on working towards the welfare of the disabled.

“We are supposed to reserve Rs 33.63 crore towards women’s welfare schemes but we have reserved Rs 48.32 crore. Similarly, for backward classes, the mandatory reservation is Rs 33.63 crore but we have reserved Rs 53.77 crore. For the disabled, the budget has reserved Rs 20.42 crore, an increase of 1.18 per cent,” said Waghmare. The budget has also reserved Rs 33.63 crore as sports funds, he added.

The civic chief further pointed out that this year’s budget envisages completion of over 7,500 flats for people belonging to economically-weaker sections and lower income groups.

“The previous scheme has been wound up. We have asked the state government to include those in the waiting list in the new plan,” he said.

Waghmare added that those seeking houses should be a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad and should not own a house anywhere in the country. The “demand survey”, he said, has started following which a Detailed Project Report would be prepared.

“We are hopeful of completing the 7,500 flats’ plan in this fiscal,” he added. Pointing out that women, especially widows and divorcees, will be given priority in welfare schemes, Waghmare said, “There will be separate draw of lot for them.”

He added that the PCMC would lay stress on augmenting the water supply system across the city, in view of future requirements. “We are working on getting the 267 MLD water reserved for the city in Andhra and Bhama Askhed dams. A closed pipeline would be laid from these dams to the city. The work on construction of jack wells has already started and a survey will be carried out for land acquisition,” he said.

He added that the possibility of opposition, like the one Maval pipeline project faced, is less in these areas as there are very few private properties on the way.

A provision of Rs 49 crore has also been made for the Smart City project. “In all, projects worth Rs 1,400 crore would be implemented within the next five years. Pimpri-Chinchwad is hopeful of getting a place in the Smart City plan. The results of Smart City contest are likely to be declared by the first week of May,” he said.

The civic chief added that of the Rs 1,400 crore, the central government will provide Rs 500 crore, while the state would give Rs 250 crore. “There will be a contribution by the civic body too. Besides, a loan would be raised,” he said.

As for the inclusion of residents’ suggestions in the budget, the PCMC chief said his budget has made provision for several projects mooted by the people. “The main suggestions pertained to construction of public toilets, footpaths, drainage lines and proper garbage disposal system. We have included several of these suggestions,” he added.

Waghmare further said that his administration will strengthen the Sarathi helpline system and upgrade property tax collection system. “Sarathi will be made more user-friendly and easily accessible while smart cards will be issued to property tax holders. All the properties will be made through implementation of GEO system,” he said.

Officials added that the user-friendly GeoProperty Tax Information System (GPTIS) envisages efficient updating and processing of property tax records and keeping track of defaulters and non-defaulters.

Waghmare said he has also set up a Development Plan (DP) cell, which will work towards ensuring implementation of the projects envisaged in the DP. Officials added that “targeted” implementation of the DP means: if 70 per cent of the land has been acquired, PCMC will work towards acquiring the rest of the land.

Saying that the civic administration has planned to make Pimpri-Chinchwad defecation-free by Gandhi Jayanti, he said, “There are some 15 spots, which are yet to be made defecation-free. It required construction of public toilets. We are hopeful of making the city defecation-free by Gandhi Jayanti.”

After the civic chief tabled the budget before the standing committee, the committee has sought time to study the budget and make suggestions. The meeting has been postponed till April 25. Committee member Asha Shendge suggested postponement of the budget meeting, which was seconded by another member Anuradha Gophane. Other members, including Raju Misal, Monika Kulkarni and Usha Mundhe, were also present at the meeting.

Among other officials present at the briefing, included Additional Municipal Commissioner Tanaji Shinde, Additional Commissioner Dilip Gawde, Municipal Secretary Ulhas Jagtap, Health Chief Dr Anil Roy, Garden Superintendent Suresh Salunkhe, PCMC Audit Chief Padmashree Taldekar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner Anna Bodade.

