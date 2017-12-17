‘War sets a nation’s economy back by years, dialogue can solve many issues’

Homage being paid to the martyrs at the National War Memorial in Pune on the occasion of Vijay Diwas to commemorate victory of Indian forces over Pakistan in 1971 war. A wreath laying ceremony was organised at the memorial on Saturday morning. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre) Homage being paid to the martyrs at the National War Memorial in Pune on the occasion of Vijay Diwas to commemorate victory of Indian forces over Pakistan in 1971 war. A wreath laying ceremony was organised at the memorial on Saturday morning. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre)

A war sets back a country economically by years, while a large number of issues can be resolved by dialogue, Army Commander of the Southern Command, Lieutenant General D R Soni, said on Saturday.

Lt Gen Soni, who took over as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Command on December 1, was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial in Pune on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, celebrated to commemorate India’s victory in the 1971 war against Pakistan.

On the transition in warfare, from 1971 to the present day, Lt Gen Soni, an Armoured Corps officer with 39 years of experience, said, “Technology has changed the face of warfare… and an equally important factor is economy. So, the economic conditions across the world and the advent of technology into the services has changed the very nature of warfare. It has permanently altered the way nations go to war. Today, economic condition and stability are of utmost importance.”

Stressing on the importance of dialogue, Lt Gen Soni added, “War is not good for anyone… not for the people and not for the country. It sets back a nation economically by many years. I believe a large number of issues can be solved by actually talking. You don’t necessarily have to go to war. But in case we have to, trust me, you have us there for you.”

When he was asked about the ‘sub-conventional nature of war’, as against ‘full-fledged’ wars of the past, he said, “Various actions that have been taken in the sub-conventional field have shown that the Indian Army, Navy and the Air Force are superbly trained and confident of dealing with this form of warfare. We are equipped and trained and most importantly, we have the will. So whatever be the form, conventional, sub-conventional or futuristic, trust us, we are and we will always be there.”

Responding to a question on the scenario in the wake of the surgical strike, Lt Gen Soni said, “Any success definitely raises the morale… and when we have high morale, and we are engaging with the enemy, success is assured. The surgical strike was such an example.” related report: page 3

