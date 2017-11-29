War and piece: Army gifts Russian tank as memorabilia to Pune varsity

The site at the department of SPPU where the tank is going to be installed. (Express Photo: Arul Horizon) The site at the department of SPPU where the tank is going to be installed. (Express Photo: Arul Horizon)

In what is being considered as a moment of pride for the Department of Defence and Strategic Studies (DDSS) of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), the Indian Army has gifted a “war trophy” — a T-55 war tank of Russian make — as a memorabilia, which will be installed outside the department on Wednesday.

Dr Vijay Khare, head of the department, termed it as a rare honour for the department, which he said has had a long association with the Armed Forces of India, especially the Indian Army. A platform has been erected outside the department where the tank would be installed.

“We are probably the only department of defence and strategic studies in India and, I am pretty convinced, the first in Maharashtra to receive this rare privilege. The tank, which is being presented to us as a symbol of our fruitful association of several decades, comes out of the generosity of the Army and at no cost to the university,” said Khare.

A medium main battle tank of Russian origin, T-55 is versatile and boasts of high mobility and power. This class of tanks has been used by various armies all over the world. T-55 saw fierce action in the Indo-Pak war of 1965 and 1971. The tank has main gun of 100mm calibre and weighs 36 tonnes. It can cross water obstacles up to 1.4 metre depth without any preparation.

“Our association with the Army is very long. We have established the Chhatrapati Shivaji Policy Chair under an MoU between the department and the Army, under which Southern Command appoints a person of the rank of Brigadier or above, for the chair for two years, for the purpose of research and teaching. Till date, more than 70 officers have completed their research and training at DDSS. Under the General B.C. Joshi Lecture Series every year, the chiefs of the three wings of the Armed Forces — the Army, the Navy and the Air Force — are invited to deliver lecture on rotation basis. One of the main gates of SPPU are named after General B C Joshi,” said Khare.

The installation ceremony at DDSS will take place at 11 am on Wednesday. GOC-in-C Southern Command Lt General P M Hariz will do the honours. Professor Nitin Karmalkar, SPPU Vice-Chancellor, Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr N S Umrani, Registrar Dr A D Shaligram and Professor Vijay Khare, head of the department at DDSS, will be present at the occasion.

