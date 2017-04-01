Wagholi: Security guard shoots himself dead, say cops

Representational image. Representational image.

A private security guard at a warehouse in Wagholi on the Pune – Ahmednagar Highway is suspected to have shot himself dead on Thursday night. Police have identified the deceased as Krushna Jadhav (33). Police said that Jadhav possessed a gun and was on duty at the warehouse located near Parijat Dhaba in Wagholi. A team of Lonikand police station rushed to the spot after receiving information that a security guard was shot dead by unidentified persons late on Thursday night.

However, during probe, police confirmed that Jadhav had shot himself dead. Police are now probing the cause behind this incident. Police said no suicide note was found at the spot. Meanwhile, in November last year, a security guard, Shivaji Sadashiv Kejale (30), was shot dead in the same area in Wagholi by unidentified persons. An offence of murder was lodged in this case at the Loni Kand police station. Police have not been able to solve this case yet.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now