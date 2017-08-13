Voter registration drive gets encouraging response

About 15,000 new voters were registered on Saturday. About 15,000 new voters were registered on Saturday.

VOTERS’ registration drive, which is being carried out by the district administration, has received an encouraging response from the youths with number of fresh applicants crossing 90,000 on Saturday. As part of the drive to register voters with special emphasis on youngsters, the administration has registered over 46,000 voters in the age range of 18-21 years. As per voters list, there were 70.9 lakh voters in the Pune district by the end of December 2016. The fresh registrations will be added to this number.

The campaign was started on July 1 this year in which colleges were targetted in order to register fresh voters. On Saturday, approximately 15,000 voters were registered, out of which about 7,000 are in 18-21 age group.

The campaign will continue till August 31 after the Election Commissioner extended the deadline, which was earlier pegged at July 31. Monika Singh, Deputy Election Officer, Pune, said that as part of the campaign, her team has carried out drives in 122 colleges, targeting the youngsters in the age group of 18-21.

“A total of 2 lakh voter enrollment forms has been distributed among the students of these colleges. The principals of the colleges have been directed to make sure that every unregistered students are made aware about the campaign. We are hoping to cover 80,000 students in the drive. Since most of the colleges have started late, we will get more response in August than we did in July,” said Singh.

The administration has also taken the campaign to underprivileged groups such as transgender community and commercial sex workers.

“During the drive on July 29, we had set up a camp in Bhudhwar Peth area where commercial sex workers were approached and registered to vote. On Saturday, we had arranged a camp in Nigdi where members of transgender community were approached. We are getting encouraging response from these areas too,” said Singh.

Presently, there are 155 voters who have registered themselves under “third gender”.

