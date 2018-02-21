Voluntary sterilisation: PMC plans Rs 50,000 incentive for civic staff

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) proposes to give Rs 50,000 in cash as a “one-time benefit” to employees undergoing voluntary sterilisation. The move comes after the civic body was told by the state government that there was no law or rule that allows double increment to civic employees undergoing voluntary sterilisation after the birth of one child. Some civic employees undergoing voluntary sterilisation had demanded the PMC give them two salary increments, claiming it was being implemented by the state government.

Accordingly, the PMC’s general body in 2010 had passed a resolution to give double increment to such staff. Thereafter, civic authorities began implementing the step and also sought the government’s view on the issue, which said there is no such rule and the money should be recovered from the employees as the decision was based on wrong information.

In a proposal tabled in the standing committee, municipal commissioner Kunal Kumar said, “The PMC will be the first civic body in the country promoting family planning among civic staff by giving one-time cash of Rs 50,000 to those undergoing voluntary sterilisation after one child.”

But the cash benefit will be extended to staff who have undergone voluntary sterilistation after the birth of one child from 1998. The PMC has a staff strength of 20,000 and employees will have to give proof or an affidavit that they won’t go in for a second child after claiming the cash benefit.

