Written by: Jagruti Katkar

Members of the Kanjarbhat community on Monday, once again, appealed to their elders to end the ‘discriminatory’ virginity test. A few of them recounted the issues they had to face for standing against the ‘unjust practice’ imposed on them by their community panchayat.

Several members of the community participated in a workshop organised by the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS) on Sunday. Vivek Tamaichikar and Siddhant Indrekar, who are fighting against the ritual of conducting a “virginity test” on girls immediately after marriage, participated in the event. Nandini Jadhav, Ramesh Mahajan and Dipak Girme of MANS were also seen in attendance.

Among those addressing the event were Krishna (55) and Aruna Indrekar (45), who recounted the troubles they had faced for standing against the “demeaning custom” after their marriage in 1996. Aruna Indrekar said, “I still remember the day my husband Krishna and I took the decision of having a court marriage. We had to face tremendous opposition from the community. During my first pregnancy, many people visited our house to threaten me. They would pressurise me to end the marriage.”

“I believe that the continuous torture meted out to me by relatives and community members during pregnancy were responsible for the hearing disability my son was born with,” she added. Despite this, she said, the torture didn’t stop. “They started saying that the child was born with the disability because we did not follow the customs. Today, I can proudly say that the same boy is pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering,” she added.

She said the 20-year journey since her marriage has been full of ups and downs but “we never gave up”. Vivek, a post graduate student at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, said, “When I decided to get married, I was determined not to follow the ritual but my family was against the decision. I did not give up and decided to create awareness about this unjust tradition. I created a group on WhatsApp ‘Stop The V-Ritual’. At present, about 40 girls and boys have used the platform to connect with each other and discuss and debate the issue.”

Jadhav of MANS said the road ahead would be difficult for the youth, who will require continuous and concerted efforts to put an end to the practice. “Voice raised by Vivek and Siddhant have reached many quarters. Now, it is your duty to create awareness and stand firm against the practice. Change will not happen suddenly. We will have to keep working till this unjust practice ends,” she said.

The workshop ended with the resolution that “the practice of guaging the prestige and purity of a woman by the status of her hymen was regressive, unjust and violated the dignity of women”.

