Pune: Vegetable prices fall across markets

Prices of vegetables in both wholesale and retail markets in urban areas such as Pune and Mumbai have seen large scale correction, bringing much-needed relief to consumers. Prices of almost all other fresh vegetables, barring garlic, have come down by almost 30-40 per cent, as the markets reported increased arrival.

Earlier, the week-long farmers’ strike had crippled the supply of vegetables across major wholesale markets in the state. Farmers had refused to trade their produce at the markets and had also taken to the streets to stop the supply of such commodities to urban centres. The price of fresh commodities, including vegetables and milk, had gone up by a whopping 40-50 per cent between June 1-8 across the state. While the supply had improved towards the last few days of the strike, most of the supply of fresh produce was from outside the state.

The Pune Market Yard has seen vastly improved supplies, which have brought down the prices significantly. As against the traded price of Rs 4,000 per quintal of June 2, tomatoes traded at Rs 600 per quintal on June 9. Similarly, for okra, prices have dropped from Rs 6,000 per quintal to Rs 3,000 per quintal. Onion prices have also seen a slight dip, from Rs 1000 to Rs 850 per quintal. Supplies have improved in Vashi’s wholesale market, with more than 600 trucks of vegetables arriving in the market on Saturday.

Suresh Pingle, president of the Vegetables’ Traders Union of the market, said prices of almost all vegetables ranged between Rs 10-20 per kg. The drop in prices at the wholesale markets have resulted in a similar trend in retail markets. Vishnu Salve, president of the Pimpri retail market, said prices of most commodities had dipped by 50 per cent. However, garlic prices remained high, as supplies were hampered due to the ongoing crisis in Madhya Pradesh. “… Until supplies resume from Madhya Pradesh, the trend will remain the same,” he said.

