Vajipur: Suspected to be robbers, two tribals beaten to death

Two tribal community members were beaten to death and six others were seriously injured on Friday morning after a mob of villagers attacked them suspecting them to be robbers in Chandgaon village in Vaijapur taluka of Aurangabad district.

Police said that a mob of 400 villagers attacked the eight persons with wooden sticks and metal rods after they were caught near a farm. Staff from Vaijapur police station got information that the villagers had caught suspected robbers.

When the police reached the village, they found six persons who were brutally beaten, lying on the ground. The mob dispersed after the police warned them of using force. Two more persons who had also been brutally beaten up were then brought before the police. The eight persons, some of whom were unconscious, were rushed to a government hospital in Aurangabad. Two of them were declared brought dead. The deceased have been identified as Bharat Sonavane (30), a resident of Mitmita village, of the Bhill community and Shivaji Shinde (45), a resident of Rajnagar in Aurangabad, who belonged to the Pardhi community. The six injured are Ganesh Sonavane (26), Gangaram Bhosale (22), Rajesh Bhosale (25), Dagdgu Kale (30), Ramesh Pawar (28) and Gamtidas Kale (50).

Assistant inspector Bhagwan Dange of Vaijapur police station said, “Those who have been beaten to death have no known criminal record, nor is there any information suggesting their involvement in the robbery. They have told us that the group had come for hunting, which these tribes are known for.” API Dange added, “Since the last few weeks there were unconfirmed reports that gangs of robbers were on the prowl. But no case or incident was registered. Villagers suspected these people to be robbers and caught them in the early hours.”

Nine persons were arrested in the case and have 400 others have been booked. All have been booked for murder and attempt to murder. Police said that considering that both the deceased belonged to ST, the provisions of SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act) may be invoked.

