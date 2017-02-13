Urge them to vote for development In PCMC Polls: Human rights group reaches out to IT professionals

Apart from distributing pamphlets, addressing small gatherings and singing songs, the group is also getting poets to recite a few lines to attract the masses. Express Apart from distributing pamphlets, addressing small gatherings and singing songs, the group is also getting poets to recite a few lines to attract the masses. Express

With an aim to woo the IT-community residing in Pimpri-Chinchwad and encourage more professionals to exercise their voting powers, city-based Human Rights Protection and Awareness (HRPA) group has been conducting numerous awareness rallies and voter drives. From interacting with IT professionals at popular eateries in the area to getting Marathi poets for a tete-a-tete, HRPA claim to have reached out to at least 600 such employees of various companies. This comes ahead of the civic elections across ten civic bodies in Maharashtra, scheduled on February 21. Pimpri Chinchwad is home to a sizable number of IT professionals in Pune. Most of the young population have settled at Wakad, Hinjawadi, Pimple Saudagar, Pimple Gurav, forming a majority voter population here.

Members of HRPA said it is the elite and educated class who generally shy away from voting and Pimpri-Chinchwad cannot neglect the IT crowd, at the time of such crucial elections. “We are trying hard to reach out to such class of people, who on the polling day, prefer to go outing or holiday, instead of exercising their right of voting and electing their political representative,” said Shrikant Jogdand, chairman of HRPA for Pimpri-Chinchwad. The group has been using innovative ways and incorporating techniques for reaching out to the masses. Apart from distributing pamphlets, addressing small gatherings and singing songs, they are also getting poets to sing a few lines.

“With these techniques, our only goal is to bring maximum number of people out to the polling booths. Poets are also reciting some verses, thus adding a musical touch to the awareness drive,” added another member from the group. The group has primarily focused on spreading awareness of exercising voting power and the benefits of this fundamental right, during election season across all elections from national-level to civic-body polls.

However, in the last three years, HRPA has been involved in various other activities too, where they conducted awareness drives for citizens. Earlier this year, they batted for new year’s celebrations without alcohol. So far, the group has managed to take out rallies at various streets in Pimpri, Pimple Gurav while Pimple Saudagar and neighbouring areas will be covered in the coming three to four days.

When asked about the most difficult set of people in terms of convincing to step out and vote, the organisers said it was the educated class. “During our campaigns, we have had experiences when such people do not even allow us entry to their premise, let alone listen to what we are aiming to speak about,” said Jogdand. But, none of it has deterred the group from carrying out its duties as it believes to have achieved victory. The group believes that even if three out of ten, whom they convinced to vote on the grounds beyond party lines, colour, religion or political ideology, voted simply on the merit of good governance and development works carried out.