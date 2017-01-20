Upset over wife sharing info on social media, man ‘kills her, himself’ in Pune

Rakesh Balasaheb Gangurde and Sonali Express Rakesh Balasaheb Gangurde and Sonali Express

A 34-year-old man allegedly smothered his 28-year-old wife to death and later committed suicide in his flat in Hadapsar on Wednesday. Police have identified the deceased as Rakesh Balasaheb Gangurde and his wife Sonali, who were residents of Shiv Park housing society in Manjari area.

Police have found a note, believed to be written by Rakesh, in which he said he had taken the extreme step because he did not like his wife sharing details about their personal life with her friends through social networking websites.

Rakesh worked as a manager for a private company in Hadapsar while Sonali, who had a degree in computer engineering, had quit her job two years ago, said police. Married in Nashik four years ago, the couple had been living in the area since the last three years.

A First Information Report has been filed by Sonali’s brother Harshal Pawar, a resident of Pashan. In his statement to police, Pawar said that at 5 pm on Wednesday, he received a call from his mother Chhaya Pawar. She told him that Sonali was not responding to her calls, and asked him to go to his sister’s apartment to find out what the matter was. Pawar and his elder brother Kunal then went to the Gangurdes’ flat at 10 pm.

“They found the door of the flat locked, so they called a key maker to open it. The key maker found that the door was latched from the inside. The two brothers, along with their cousins, came to the police station and informed us that the couple was not opening the door… A team from the police station went to the flat and we broke open the door after midnight,” said Sub-Inspector M A Doke of the Hadapsar police station.

In his statement, Pawar said after the door was opened, they found Rakesh inside the bedroom, hanging from the ceiling with a nylon rope. Sonali was lying on the bed, unresponsive, and they found the plywood panel of the bed broken. The couple was taken to a hospital, where they were declared dead.

While conducting a search of the house, police found a note. A senior police officer said, “… The note says that Rakesh did not like Sonali sharing details of their personal life with friends on Facebook and WhatsApp. We believe that there was some tension between the couple, as they didn’t have a child… and they were receiving treatment for that.

Rakesh did not like Sonali sharing these things with others. Primary investigation suggested that Rakesh killed Sonali by smothering her and later hanged himself from the ceiling… the medical examination suggests that the incident took place on Wednesday evening.”

A neighbour said though the couple had lived in the apartment for three years, they hardly spoke to or mingled with anyone else.