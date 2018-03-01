Uproar in PCMC general body meeting over hike in water tariff

Some BJP corporators who supported the hike, however, demanded that the PCMC administration take necessary steps to regularise water supply in their respective areas. (Express Photo) Some BJP corporators who supported the hike, however, demanded that the PCMC administration take necessary steps to regularise water supply in their respective areas. (Express Photo)

The general body meeting of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) witnessed an uproar on Wednesday as opposition corporators raised slogans over the hike in water tariff. Notwithstanding the protests, the ruling BJP succeeded in getting the motion passed on the basis of its strength in the House.

The meeting was adjourned for 10 minutes by Mayor Nitin Kalje after opposition corporators protested in the passage, close to his chair. The opposition demanded that the hike be rolled back. Along with opposition parties like the NCP, Shiv Sena and the MNS, some BJP corporators also protested against the water tariff hike.

Some BJP corporators who supported the hike, however, demanded that the PCMC administration take necessary steps to regularise water supply in their respective areas, where, they said, supply was becoming increasingly erratic. One corporator said that some areas were getting water at midnight, causing inconvenience to residents.

NCP corporator Vinaya Tapkir, who comes from the same area as Mayor Nitin Kalje, said the water problem in the Charholi-Moshi area was becoming increasingly grave.

However, corporator Suvarna Burde said water-related problems were much more serious during the NCP regime than they were today. She added that the water supply situation was improving. The opposition staged a walkout after the mayor announced that the resolution to hike water tariff had been passed.

