Pune: Unseasonal rains dampen export prospects of mangoes and grapes

Two of the major agri exports from Maharashtra, mangoes and grapes, present a mixed picture this year as the vagaries of nature have taken a toll on their produce. While mango exports might see a slight increase, export of grapes will barely meet the levels of last year.

Nearly 60 per cent of the more than 55,000 metric tonnes of mangoes exported by India come from Maharashtra. Last year, the state had sent more than 27,000 tonnes of exports to international markers, which, the Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board (MSAMB) is hopeful, will increase to 36,000 tonnes this year. The mango season this year, however, has been hit by unseasonal rains, which has resulted in a drastic dip, almost 40 per cent, in production of the fruit. The shortfall in production has driven prices up, with Alphonso mangoes selling at a wholesale price of Rs 700-800 per dozen.

Sunil Pawar, managing director of MSAMB, said the Board wanted to increase its exports to Iran and Australia. “This year, we expect US exports to be around 1,000 tonnes, while those to European Union countries will be around 3,500 tonnes,” said Pawar.

However, Sanjay Pansare, president of the Vashi Fruit Traders’ Association, said, “Prices have also increased, making exports non-viable”.

While export season for mangoes is off to a shaky start, the season for grapes is almost over.

Jagannath Khapre, president of the Grape Exporters Association, said 88,350 tonnes of grapes have been exported to Europe this year. “Last year, the total export to Europe was around 1.02 lakh tonnes of grapes,” he said. Export of grapes usually end by mid-April. This year’s figures may just about meet last year’s, said Khapre.

Vineyards in Nashik and other parts of the state have also had to face unseasonal rains, which had destroyed a large chunk of the crop. Production of grapes has fallen by almost 40 per cent, driving up the price of the commodity.

