University had asked him to remove set: 8 days on, Manjule yet to remove film set from SPPU sports ground

The set of national award-winning filmmaker Nagraj Manjule’s next film is still standing on the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus, eight days after the director was instructed to remove it by university officials. It is alleged that permission to shoot the film on SPPU campus was obtained by flouting several norms. University officials are unsure about when the set will be removed and have not received any clarity on the matter from the director.

A massive set resembling an urban slum was set up on a portion of the sports ground at SPPU for the shoot of Manjule’s film, Jhund, starring Amitabh Bachchan. The film is based on Vijay Barse, a retired teacher from Nagpur, who has been promoting football in slum areas. But since permission was granted in December and construction of the set began, the issue has been embroiled in controversy, with allegations that multiple rules were flouted while handing over the land in exchange of a measly sum in rent.

Finally, after the state Higher and Technical Education Minister Ravindra Waikar said a showcause notice was being issued to Pune University Vice-Chancellor Dr Nitin Karmalkar and university administration for “not having followed norms”, the V-C accepted responsibility and said Manjule would have to remove the set within a week. But eight days have passed and the set remains on the sports ground .

Dr Karmalkar said the director had been served a hand-delivered notice, which he acknowledged as well. “Later, he wrote us a letter, asking for more time to remove the set as it took him three weeks to construct it. But we had asked him to remove it within eight days and we don’t see that happening. We will now serve him a reminder notice,” said the V-C. Waikar had earlier warned that if the university doesn’t take steps to remove the sets, the state will ‘confiscate’ it within seven days.

