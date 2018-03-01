Union minister inaugurates multiple facilities at ARAI

The Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Anant Geete, inaugurated the newly-created Environment Research Laboratory and the Virtual Calibration Centre at the Vetal Hill Campus of the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) on Wednesday.

Rashmi Urdhwareshe, director of ARAI, Vishvajit Sahay, joint secretary of the Department of Heavy Industries, N V Marathe and M R Saraf, senior deputy directors of ARAI, Ujjwala Karle, general manager of ARAI Techn-ology Group and Moqtik Bawase of the Environment Research Lab were present on the occasion.

“We have to face global competition, or else we will lag behind. For that, we must know the latest technology available and make optimum use of it. Also, we must simultaneously work towards having our own technology. I am very happy that a favourable atmosphere for foreign investment is already in place for the auto sector, and global auto players are responding to ‘Make in India’ by making large investment in the industry. So far, the largest investment under ‘Make in India’ has come in the auto sector,” Geete said at the event.

Considering the stringent Bharat VI emission norms for vehicles, which will be in place by 2020, ARAI has taken the initiative to set up the Virtual Calibration Centre, which will facilitate the calibration of engines and systems to meet Bharat VI norms at a faster pace.

“All the concerned industries are working jointly to make BS VI a reality and these newly-launched facilities at ARAI will play a big role in this regard,” Geete added. He also said, “While making the new auto policy, we will attempt to make it both industry and consumer friendly.”

The Environment Research Laboratory (ERL) was formed at ARAI to conduct applied research and evaluation in the fields of vehicle exhaust and ambient air. It will provide crucial services for ambient air monitoring and testing of pollutants. It will also undertake projects to understand the challenges with the use of alternate fuels on material compatibility, emissions and performance.

