Union Budget 2018: Thrust on technology, skill development, research fellowships welcomed

By and large, educationists in the city seemed satisfied with the announcements. By and large, educationists in the city seemed satisfied with the announcements.

The government may have managed to get children to schools but quality of education remains a concern, said Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley while presenting the Budget on Thursday. What followed were a slew of announcements for the education sector focused on improving infrastructure and quality, teachers’ training, moving to digital boards from blackboards and launching of the Revitalising of Infrastructure and Systems of Education (RISE), among others.

By and large, educationists in the city seemed satisfied with the announcements.

Dr Vidya Yeravdekar, Pro Chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University), said the announcements on the education sector looked promising. “The focus has been on quality, teachers’ training, use of technology and, more importantly, research. An integrated BEd programme, in-service training for teachers, digital boards and, most important, is allocation of Rs 1 lakh crore for revitalising infrastructure and systems in education. The announcement on research fellows, of selecting 1,000 BTech students and providing fellowships to them in IITs and IISc is an excellent move towards a structured focus on research,” she said.

Wasudeo Gade, former Vice-Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University and currently Vice-President of Vishwakarma University, also acknowledged the Budget had some good initiatives for the sector. “The announcement of Rs 1 lakh crore for development of infrastructure is a great move. Infrastructure in public-funded institutes, schools and colleges is currently very poor. There is also a push for bringing technology in education, which is timely. Other things like training of youth and establishment of skill development centres in each district is very good.”

What has got educationists most excited is the announcement that 1,000 BTech students will be given PhD fellowships. “Today, the best minds of the country, even IITians, go abroad after completing their BTech to pursue research. This announcement is a really good idea because if we get funding today, we can stop this brain drain. Also, I think they will work on research, which hopefully is socially and locally relevant. But we will be creating some technically skilled faculty for the country. Because if we can get these PhDs to come and teach, then it will be a great change because then the faculty itself will be tuned towards research, which sadly we are lacking today in many places,” B B Ahuja, Dean of College of Engineering, Pune, said.

However, not everyone is happy. Arvind Natu, senior professor at IISER, Pune, rued that no mention was made of basic sciences. “The fellowship for BTech students is great but basic science graduates also need a similar boost. Also, the FM announced two new institutes in town planning and architecture besides departments in IITs, which is being done from the Smart City perspective we guess. But why no new research institutes or schools,” he asked.

“The Budget is for the entire country, it gives no break-up of state-wise allocation and, hence, eventually how much of this money will come to Maharashtra is unknown. The allocation of funds depends on a lot of criteria and in case of Maharashtra, it has been seen in the past that not a lot of this entire kitty comes to the state. So the manner in which funds will be allocated remains to be seen. Also the New Education Policy has been in the making for nearly three years and we were hoping that the Budget would give some indication of it, which didn’t happen,” said Vasant Kalpande, former chairman of Maharashtra state board of education.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App