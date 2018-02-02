Union Budget 2018: Pune’s senior citizens find reasons to cheer

Pune, which was known as ‘Pensioner’s Paradise’, has a sizeable portion of retired citizens and the tax reliefs announced by Jaitley have certainly come as music to their ears. Pune, which was known as ‘Pensioner’s Paradise’, has a sizeable portion of retired citizens and the tax reliefs announced by Jaitley have certainly come as music to their ears.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s Budget might not have received a thumping response from Pune Inc, but senior citizens in the city have hailed the Budget. Pune, which was known as ‘Pensioner’s Paradise’, has a sizeable portion of retired citizens and the tax reliefs announced by Jaitley have certainly come as music to their ears.

“Of course the Budget has provided huge relief for us as senior citizens. Premium rates for medical insurance policies are very high for us. So this increase in exemption limit from Rs 30,000 to Rs 60,000 for medical expenditure, gives us relief, “ said Suresh Ranade, a chartered accountant.

Last year, the government had drastically slashed the rates of bank and post office fixed deposits, which had caused grave concern for senior citizens. Many who depend on these instruments for their monthly expenses were suddenly at a loss as to how to make their ends meet.

“Considering what happened with many senior citizens who had invested their money in housing schemes like those of D S Kulkarni Developers, fixed deposits and postal schemes are considered by senior citizens as safe and secure investment options. But as interest rates were very low and taxable income limit was Rs 10,000, the increase in that limit to Rs 50,000 brings us much needed relief,” he added.

The Centre has increased the tax exemption limit for income earned from interest, from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000. It has also increased the tax break on health insurance and medical expenditure from Rs 30,000 to Rs 60,000. And in the case of critical illnesses, it has been increased from Rs 60,000 to Rs 1,00,000.

Another senior citizen, Sadashiv Patil, while commenting on the ‘Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana’, whose existing limit on investment of Rs 7.5 lakh per senior citizen has been doubled to Rs 15 lakh, said, “Not many people know about this scheme and senior citizens will invest in it if the rate of return is attractive. Apart from this, we were expecting that the taxable income limit for us would be increased from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh; which has not happened. So this is bit of disappointment for us, but overall it’s a good Budget,” he said.

