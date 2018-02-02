Union budget 2018: Investors, brokers slam 10% long-term capital gain tax

The 10 per cent tax on long term capital gain will affect small time investors, said one investor in Pune The 10 per cent tax on long term capital gain will affect small time investors, said one investor in Pune

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s decision to levy 10 per cent long-term capital gain tax on gains exceeding Rs 1 lakh has disappointed investors and stock brokers. Those who have taken to investing in mutual funds in the past one or two years are unnerved by the decision.

“The move will hit the equity culture adversely. Because fixed deposit rates have dipped, people had taken to mutual funds, which invests in equities. In the long run, mutual funds had given good returns better than the bank fixed deposits. Now, people will be discouraged from investing in mutual funds,” said Chandrashekhar Iyer, a financial planner.

Gaurav Bora, a stock broker, said, “We were expecting that the holding period for shares would go up to 2 years from one year, but we didn’t expect the FM to introduce 10 per cent long-term capital gains tax on gains exceeding Rs 1 lakh. Big investors, including corporates, will be hit hard. Retail investors will not be hit much but would certainly be discouraged from investing in share markets, which otherwise gives handsome returns than any other form of investment.”

But Iyer said the FM’s decision to do away with TDS on interest up to Rs 50,000 for senior citizens was highly welcome. “This means, senior citizens who deposited up to Rs 7 lakh in bank FDs will not have to pay any TDS. This also means, instead of investing in share markets, retirees will instead go back to bank FDs.”

Bora said the Security Transaction Tax was brought in by the previous government as there was an exemption under long term capital gains tax for a period of one year. “Now, both have been imposed on investors…the investment culture in equity will be hit, which in turn will affect the economy,” he said, adding that news hit the share market as BSE benchmark Sensex dipped by 400 points soon after the announcement.

Dhanashree Patil, a resident of Pimple Gurav, said, “I had just started investing in mutual funds and share markets as they give good returns. For a new comer to this world, it has come as a rude shock. I hope the FM will withdraw this tax.”

Another investor, Shilpa P, an accounts manager with a private firm, said, “I was planning to invest in mutual funds and share markets as the bank FDs were giving poor returns and on top of it, one has the headache of TDS as well. Now that the FM has introduced 10 per cent tax, for small time investors like me there are no good investment opportunities.”

