Undertrial attacked by three inmates inside Yerawada jail

A 27-year-old undertrial for murder, lodged in Yerawada Central Prison, was attacked allegedly by three other inmates in front of a barrack in the jail on Saturday afternoon. Police suspect the undertrial was attacked in retaliation for the murder of a cousin of one of the assailants and to settle scores between rival groups.

The undertrial who was attacked has been identified as Vivek Sopan Kalbhor alias Sonya. He sustained injuries in the attack. The three assailants have been booked for assault.

According to police, the incident took place around 3 pm outside CG Barrack. Police said that inmates from the barrack were being taken out as part of the daily routine when the attack took place.

The assailants have been identified as Dashrath Waghmode, Uttam Gadhve and Sumedh Lahu Gaikwad alias Gotya, all under-trials for murder.

According to police, Kalbhor is an accused in the murder of Waghmode’s cousin. On Saturday when the inmates were taken out, Waghmode allegedly was the first one to assault Kalbhor. Then Gadhve and Gaikwad also allegedly joined and started attacking Kalbhor. Waghmode then allegedly picked up a plastic bucket and hit Kalbhor on the head. Afterwards, Gadhve picked up a rock and hit Kalbhor on the head, seriously injuring him.

The fight was stopped by prison staff.

The jail administration, meanwhile has launched an inquiry into the incident and officials said that action will be taken if dereliction was found on the part of any staffer.

Police said that Kalbhor is the alleged kingpin of a local group of criminals that goes by the name of Rawan Sena and his gang had allegedly murdered a man related to Waghmode.

