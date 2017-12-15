Under MPDA Act, 25 criminals in city put under preventive detention

To keep a check on the activities of notorious criminals across the city, Pune Police have, this year, invoked the stringent Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) of Slumlords, Bootleggers and Drug Offenders Act against 25 persons with police records. The 25 men charged under the Act have been put under preventive detention.

On Wednesday, Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla issued the order to detain the 25th person this year, charged under the MPDA. The accused, Kiran Dhanraj Kharat (22) from Tadiwala Road, has been detained at the Yerawada central jail for one year.

According to police, Kharat faces seven cases pertaining to serious crimes such as rape, robbery and extortion. He has allegedly been terrorising people in the locality since 2014. Even after taking preventive action against him and externing him from the jurisdiction, Kharat did not mend his ways, said police. Senior Police Inspector M M Mujawar, in-charge of Bundgarden police station, which has Tadiwala Road in its jurisdiction, had submitted a proposal seeking action against Kharat under MPDA.

