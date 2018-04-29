Uncovered, haphazardly-placed drains pose a threat to residents

Drainage chambers at Walhekarwadi (clockwise, from top), Chinchwad, Pimpri, and Phugewadi. Rajesh Stephen Drainage chambers at Walhekarwadi (clockwise, from top), Chinchwad, Pimpri, and Phugewadi. Rajesh Stephen

EARLIER this month, a yoga teacher, who was cycling from Gurav Pimple to Durga Tekdi, fell unconscious after her cycle hit a drainage chamber at Morwadi Chowk. She was rushed to the hospital by two passersby, said a member of her family. Her treatment cost about Rs 23,000, the family member added. The drainage chamber was placed in such a way that it did not align with the surface of the road, making the stretch susceptible to accidents. The woman said she did not realise that a drainage chamber would suddenly pop up on a smooth road, a view seconded by many residents.

Like the drainage chamber at Morwadi Chowk, there are several other chambers across Pimpri-Chinchwad, which are equally accident prone. Some are half covered, a few have no cover, some appear in the middle of the road and others have sunk, creating a pothole-like void. Many of the drains do not align with the surface of the road. Activists and residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad said it was a long-pending issue. “A few years ago, a two-wheeler rider had fallen inside a drainage chamber whose cover was missing. He fell right inside the chamber along with this two-wheeler. Fortunately, he survived with a few injuries,” said Kiran Dhanawate, a resident of Gurav Pimple.

Advocate Manohar Garande said the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) makes roads but forgets to adhere to safety regulations. “It seems the PCMC’s policy is restricted to construction of roads, they don’t bother about safety steps. As a result, dangerously-placed drains are found on every road, threatening the lives of commuters,” he added.

PCMC Executive Engineer D Gattuwar conceded that there was a problem with drainage chamber covers and stormwater drains. He said, “The problem arises because every time a road is laid, due to layers of tarring, the drainage chambers sink under the new layer.”

Another official said, at some places, the chamber covers were either stolen or damaged. Covers often get damaged by heavy vehicles. “Underground services, too, affect the alignment of drains,” the official added. Gattuwar, who is in charge of four divisional offices, said he has initiated the process of fixing the alignment of drainage chambers. “In a few days, all drainage chambers will be aligned with the surface of the road,” he said.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App