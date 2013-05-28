UGC seeks info on M.Phil & PhD courses from varsities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has sought information from universities/institutions on whether they fulfill the criteria to conduct M.Phil and PhD programmes.

The information to be furnished will focus on whether the UGC Regulation 2009 (Minimum Standards for Award of M.Phil/PhD degrees) is being followed in all respect by universities among other details on research programmes.

The UGC Regulation 2009 aims at standardising the process of award of M.Phil and PhD degrees and also brings about qualitative improvement in research output.

UGC has decided to elicit information from universities/ institutions to understand their pursuit of research vis-a-vis the impact in generating new knowledge. The data collected will be analysed and made useful for promotion of research besides applying mid-couse corrections wherever required, UGC chairman Ved Prakash said in a letter.

