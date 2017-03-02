Uber partners with Bhimthadi Jatra, to host a session for aspiring drivers in Pune

Uber has partnered with Bhimthadi Jatra, Pune’s largest rural carnival, and will be hosting a session on March 2 to educate the women participating in the festival. The app-based taxi service will also provide transport to the visitors.

As part of the session, Uber would give the participants an opportunity to drive on the platform and earn a livelihood. The firm will also assist interested candidates, by fast-tracking their applications to driving schools.

Watch What Else is Making News



To be conducted between March 2 and 5, Bhimthadi Jatra attracts over 1.2 lakh visitors. A celebration of rural arts and crafts of Maharashtra, the festival aimed at empowering women by giving them a platform to showcase and sell their products.

Bansi Kotecha, general manager, Uber-Pune, said, “We are excited and happy to partner with Bhimthadi Jatra, and give visitors a reliable and convenient way to get to and from the venue. We also look forward to interacting with the participants at the fest and give them an opportunity to earn a livelihood through our platform.”

Additionally, Uber will also have kiosks at the venue, with representatives to help visitors get their ride. To provide an affordable and reliable ride, Uber has created a special rider code that allows for a 30 per cent discount on up to four rides to and from agricultural grounds in Shivaji Nagar — the venue of the fest.

“We take immense pleasure in partnering with Uber for Bhimthadi Jatra. It will really boost the morale and empower craftswomen to see a higher footfall from Puneites due to special discounts from Uber. Uber’s special awareness session about self-employment opportunities in the driving space for men and women is an added bonus to participants,” said the spokesperson of Agricultural Development Trust Baramati’s Bhimthadi Jatra.