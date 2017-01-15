Two-wheeler accident in Pune: SBI officer dies in road mishap, teen held

An officer of the State Bank of India (SBI) died after a motorcycle rammed his bike on Lohegaon Road in Parande Nagar, Dhanori on Friday morning. The rider, a 17-year-old boy, has been detained on charges of negligent driving. The deceased has been identified as Ninad Dipnayak (43), a resident of Samruddhi Hill View Society in Parande Nagar, Dhanori. His wife, Sujata Dipnayak, has lodged a complaint at the Vishrantwadi police station.

“Ninad worked in SBI’s CME Dapodi branch. The mishap took place when Ninad was going to his office on a motorcycle at 10.30 am. We have detained the 17-year-old boy under sections 279, 304 (a) and 338 of the Indian Penal Code. He had taken his friend’s motorcycle to deliver lunch to his father, who works as a painter,” said Assistant Sub-Inspector D A Suryawanshi, who is investigating the case.

“On the way, the teenager lost control of the motorcycle and rammed another bike, which Ninad Dipnayak was riding. The impact was so severe that Ninad fell on the road and sustained severe injuries. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment, but he died. During investigation, it was revealed that the teenage motorcyclist does not have a driving licence,” added Suryawanshi.