Two Pune students showcase collection at London Fashion Week

Both Komal Pujar (left) and Shweta Darade are students of

city-based INIFD, Deccan branch. Both Komal Pujar (left) and Shweta Darade are students ofcity-based INIFD, Deccan branch.

Two Pune students — Komal Pujar and Shweta Darade — were back from London after living their ‘dream-come-true’ moment. The duo, both fashion designing students, showcased their collection at the London Fashion Week 2017 and are proud runner-up in the Fashion Scout segment.

Both Pujar and Darade are students of city-based INIFD, Deccan branch. Pujar’s collection, ‘The Royal Gateways of Jaipur’, was inspired from the Jaipur’s City Palace, having four gates with beautiful paintings representing the four season and Hindu gods. Among these four gates, the gate that represents autumn and winter season and named ‘The Peacock Gate’ and ‘The Rose Gate’ is the inspiration behind her collection. She chose the peacock colour palette like cobalt blue, emerald green, tan, and brown. Her influence could be seen on her silhouette line having deep necks and uneven hemline in suede fabrics. This included embossed look achieved by quilting technique which is also trimmed with intricate handwork crochet thread work. About her collection line, she says, “The collection is more of modern tweaks, new mixes, and fresh colour combinations.”

On the other hand, Darade’s collection ‘Lucknowi Panache’ is inspired by the Lucknowi chikankari embroidery and Mughal architecture. She used the pastel colour palette which included lightest shades of blue, mahogany rose and peach. The use of silk denim fabric created a fashion statement with different types of washed effects, frayed edges and fringes, flowy georgettes bedeck with crochet for ‘jaali work’. She says, “The collection includes fish cut, asymmetric and sheath cut gowns, culottes, baggy fit trousers and peplum shirt which are very beautifully adorned mainly with hand embroidery chikankari and jaali work.”

