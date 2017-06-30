Two men carjack vehicle on Mumbai-Bangalore highway

Two men carjacked a vehicle belonging to a man who gave them a lift on Tuesday night. The driver Mukesh Mohite (40), a resident of Malad in Mumbai, has lodged a complaint in this case at the Hinjewadi police station. According to the police complaint, Mohite came to Pune from Mumbai in a car.

After loading some computer network switches, he was returning to Mumbai when he offered a lift to two persons around 9.30 pm near Shaurya Shree Hall and Lawns on the Wadgaon Dhayari Road. Mohite stopped the car near Chandani Chowk on the duo’s request so they could attend nature’s call when they suddenly pointed a sharp weapon at him.

They snatched his cellphone and forcibly removed him from the car. The duo then fled from the spot in the car. Mohite then went to Hinjewadi police station and lodged an FIR. Police have booked the two suspects under Sections 392, 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Assistant police inspector G J Dhamane is investigating the case. When contacted, Dhamane said that the complainant went back to Mumbai after lodging the FIR.

“We have initiated a probe in this case. Attempts are on to identify and arrest the carjackers,” he said.

