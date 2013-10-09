Two injured as PMPML workers clash

Two employees of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) were injured in a clash between two worker unions of the transport body on Tuesday,police said.

While the union affiliated to the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) and the one backed by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have levelled charges against each other,the Swargate police were in the process of registering an offence till late Tuesday night.

Speaking to Newsline,PMPML spokesperson D A Pardeshi said the incident took place at the INUTC office in front of the public transport utility building in the city. There were differences between both organisations,which might have resulted in the clash. We do not have much details as the incident took place outside the PMPML building, he said.

Rajendra Kharade,president of the PMPML workers union affiliated to INTUC,said members of the union backed by the NCP stormed into their office along with some goons around 3.30 pm. They were carrying sharp weapons and cricket bats. They vandalised our office and thrashed two of our members. Both were rushed to Sassoon hospital, he said,adding that the attack was the fallout of an old enmity.

The NCP-led union has refuted Kharades charge,saying INTUC members clashed among themselves. We were discussing a demand for bonus and other issues with senior authorities. At the same time,INTUC members were holding a meeting to resolve the issue of offering light duty. A group of workers turned violent,taking objection to certain discussion and deliberations, said union leader Sunil Nalavade.

