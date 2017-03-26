Two held with 68 gelatin sticks, 41 detonators: Pune cops

The Pune rural police have arrested two persons for alleged illegal possession and transportation of detonators and gelatin sticks in Purandar taluka of Pune district Friday afternoon. An offence in this case was registered at the Saswad police station. Police have identified the duo as Dnyaneshwar Sakharam Zende (35), resident of Dive village and Devidas Pandurang Kale (40) of Soneri village in Purandar.

Police have booked the duo under Section 286 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Explosives Act. A team of Saswad police station nabbed the duo around 1.30 pm near Kamleshwar temple in Saswad, while they were carrying the explosive material in a tractor on Saswad to Kapurhol road.

Kale was driving the tractor while Zende was sitting along with him.

During searches, police seized 41 detonators and 68 gelatin sticks from them. Police said the duo did not have licence for possessing and transporting gelatin sticks and detonators.

Police inspector Krantiku-mar Patil from Saswad police station said, “Our patrolling team nabbed the two person and found detonators and gelatin sticks in their possession. They had procured the gelatin sticks and detonators for agriculture purposes, for digging well by blasting. But the duo had not followed the conditions laid down as per the law. They were carrying the explosive material illegally and had taken no security measures to prevent explosion. It is dangerous to carry gelatin sticks and detonators together.”

Meanwhile, the police produced the duo before a court Saturday. Police said the court released them on bail.

