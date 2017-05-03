Two get life term in 2015 FICN case

Pune Police Crime Branch on June 4, 2015, had arrested the duo with 80 FICN of Rs 1,000 notes near Rasta Peth. Pune Police Crime Branch on June 4, 2015, had arrested the duo with 80 FICN of Rs 1,000 notes near Rasta Peth.

Two persons, arrested in 2015 for possession of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), were sentenced to life imprisonment by a Pune court Tuesday.

Additional sessions judge P Y Ladekar also imposed a fine of Rs 1.25 lakh on each on the convicts — Ramzan Bareek Shaikh (26) and Rezaul Shaikh, alias Alikhan Nasruddin Shaikh (20), both natives of Murshidabad, West Bengal.

Pune Police Crime Branch on June 4, 2015, had arrested the duo with 80 FICN of Rs 1,000 notes near Rasta Peth.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now