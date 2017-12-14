Two days before her wedding, 22-year-old woman ‘kills herself’

A 22-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in her Pimpri residence on Tuesday night, two days before she was going to get married. Police have identified the deceased as Seema Dilip Sakate, a resident of Vidyanagar in Pimpri.

The incident took place only a few hours after Seema’s mehendi ceremony, said police.

Assistant Inspector Digambar Suryavanshi, the investigating officer, said, “Seema Sakate was going to get married on Thursday. Her family members had gone to the market for some shopping. At about 9.30 pm, when her younger sister came back home, she could not open the door. When she looked inside through the window, she saw Seema hanging from the ceiling, with a dupatta around her neck.”

Suryavanshi added, “With help from her neighbours, Seema’s sister took her body down. Seema was taken to the hospital, but was declared dead. The primary observations from the autopsy point to a suicide. We are yet to speak to family members… to get leads about why she decided to take the extreme step. There will be a thorough investigation…”.

Police said Seema’s father is a labourer and the family had been living in the area for the last few years. Police are also investigating the circumstances under which her marriage was arranged.

