Two arrested for ‘kidnap, murder’ of four-year-old

DIGHI Police have arrested two persons who allegedly kidnapped and murdered a four-year-old girl with a plan to extort ransom of Rs 5 lakh from her father. The incident happened when the accused visited their friend who stayed as a tenant at the residence of the victim’s family at Sainagar in Wadmukhwadi.

After the girl, Tanishka, went missing on June 28 from an area near her house, a complaint regarding this was registered at the Dighi police station by her father, Amol Arude. The accused have been identified as Shubham Jamnik (21) and Pratik alias Golu Sathale (23), residents of Murtizapur, Akola. Both are currently unemployed.

Police said that Jamnik, too, had stayed in the victim’s house as a tenant for a long time before moving back to his hometown about a year and a half ago. “This helped them execute the plan as the victim knew him and went to the rented room to spend time with the boys without any reservations. Jamnik and Sathale, who were visiting a friend staying with Arude family, took the girl in the rented room where they killed her. After burning her body and dumping it in a ditch, they travelled back to Akola,” police said.

Police said that during the course of the investigation, the behaviour and disappearance of the two friends raised suspicion. They were picked up from their hometown and were questioned. “They confessed to having committed the crime to demand a ransom of Rs 5 lakh,” police said. The boys had not yet made the ransom call, police said.

