Two arrested for ‘betting’ on India-SA cricket match in Pune

The crime Branch of the Pune City Police has arrested two persons for allegedly betting on the Champions Trophy cricket match between Indian and South Africa (SA) on Sunday.

Police have identified the suspects as Amod Bhagwan Khaladkar (48), resident of Khaladkar Wada, Kelkar Road, Narayan Peth and Siddharth, alias Prasad Sayajirao Hagavne, (28) of Jondhale Chowk, Sadashiv Peth.

Acting on a tip-off to Inspector Ram Rajmane, a Crime Branch team raided Khaladkar’s house and arrested him, along with Hagavne, while they were allegedly taking bets on mobile phones for the cricket match.

The police have also recovered eight cell phones, two laptops, one LCD TV, a set-top box and other electronic gadgets worth Rs 1.18 lakh from their possession. An offence in this case has been registered at the Vishrambag police station.

Police have booked the suspects under sections 420, 465, 468. 471, 34 of the Indian Penal Code, sections of the Indian Telegraph Act, IT Act and the Bombay Prevention of Gambling Act. Police said the duo are linked to one Patel who is suspected to be a part of big betting racket. Investigation is on to how many persons are involved in this betting racket.

On Monday, a magisterial court remanded the two to police custody for two days for further investigation.

