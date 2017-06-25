Two Army jawans booked for ‘abetting suicide’ of their wives

As per the police, 27-year-old Swati Amol Jagdale allegedly hanged herself at her residence in the army quarters in Aundh Camp on June 18. (Representational Picture) As per the police, 27-year-old Swati Amol Jagdale allegedly hanged herself at her residence in the army quarters in Aundh Camp on June 18. (Representational Picture)

The Pune City police have booked two Army jawans in separate cases of dowry harassment and abetting the suicide of their wives. Both cases are registered at the Sangvi police station.

As per the police, 27-year-old Swati Amol Jagdale allegedly hanged herself at her residence in the army quarters in Aundh Camp on June 18. She was rushed to a hospital, where she died on Thursday. Her brother Nilesh Jagtap (30), a resident of Sakurdi in Purandar, lodged a first information report (FIR) in this case at the Sangvi police station on Friday.

Nilesh has blamed Swati’s husband Amol Tanaji Jagdale (36) and brother-in-law Rahul Tanaji Jagdale (32) for her death, police said. The police have booked Amol and Rahul under Sections 498 (a), 306, 323, 504, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police inspector B A Nanaware is investigating the case.

Police said Amol Tanaji and Swati got married on May 17, 2009. It is alleged that Amol and his brother harassed Swati physically and mentally, due to which she committed suicide. Police said that Swati wrote her suicide note on a board in their house.

Police have seized the board on which she wrote that she was ending her life because of her “husband’s addiction to liquor”. In another incident, police have booked an Army jawan Prakash Sadashiv Mahagaokar, a native of Kolhapur, for allegedly harassing his wife Jyoti (21), due to which she committed suicide by hanging herself at their residence in a Military Camp in Pune on June 20.

Jyoti’s father Shivaji Khopade (45) of Kolhapur has lodged the FIR in this case. Police said Jyoti and Prakash got married on April 19, 2015. But later he allegedly harassed her demanding money and tortured her physically due to which she ended her life. Police sub inspector A D Sarag is investigating the case.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App