Two armed men try to rob jewellery shop, staffer shot at

TWO armed men allegedly tried to rob a jewellery shop in broad daylight in Wagholi Tuesday. A staffer from the shop was injured after one of the two suspects fired a bullet while fleeing from the spot. As per the information given by the local police, two unidentified men barged into Bagade Jewellers around 2 pm and threatened the staffers at gunpoint.

The duo demanded that the gold jewellery be handed over to them. But a female staffer managed to push the emergency alarm button. The duo then tried to grab the gold ornaments but failed and started fleeing from the spot. While they were about to get onto their bike, an employee tried to catch them, following which one of them fired a round at him with his countrymade pistol.

The two then fled from the area. The injured employee was rushed to the hospital and was said to be out of danger.

Police have launched a search operation for the suspects, based on the description given by the witnesses and clues from the security cameras.

