Turning public gardens into art

As part of the ongoing Pune Biennale 2017, a novel initiative of converting a public utility space such as a garden into an art space was witnessed as a public art project, ‘Not Just A Garden’, was inaugurated at one of the most prominent landmarks in the city — the Empress Garden. The biennale that started on January 5 will continue till January 29 with most events and art spaces centered around JM Road. Aimed at making the biennale more accessible to a larger audience, several projects were instituted in public spaces and the project at Empress Garden that was flagged off on January 7 saw various artworks and installations around the theme of the biennale – ‘Identity & Self’ – put on display.

The inauguration was kickstarted by a performance by Ruve Narang and her act depicted an individual’s struggle for existence in expressing their true identity.

Artist Popat Mane, who has curated the show, said that in keeping with the theme, he asked the artists to introspect within themselves and connect it with their environment. “The artists were told to come up with something that not only reflects their own introspection but also forces the audience to look within themselves and initiate a dialogue,” he said.

Amongst the artworks include Ulhas Kagade’s installation that shows the struggle of existence that begins from ovulation itself, Unsated by Mukul Singh and Saloni Soni depicting how humans are eternally unsatisfied and want to engulf everything including the sphere, artist Vaishali Kagde’s colourful expressions through ‘Fist of Colours’ and more.

The curated exhibition has artworks that explore a reflective theme and also respond to the uniqueness of the landscape that is Empress Garden through multiple forms of expression.