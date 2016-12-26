Triumphs And Travails Of The Year That Was: Organ donations see an all-time high, Pune records 58 cadaver donations

“I was called thrice but could not be operated upon — either the deceased patients’ family did not permit donation or I couldn’t reach the hospital on time. Finally, on December 18, the doctor called me. I was at work then but I immediately reached the hospital. Rajan Desai, Chief Manager at IOC, Mumbai “I was called thrice but could not be operated upon — either the deceased patients’ family did not permit donation or I couldn’t reach the hospital on time. Finally, on December 18, the doctor called me. I was at work then but I immediately reached the hospital. Rajan Desai, Chief Manager at IOC, Mumbai

For Rajan Desai, chief manager at Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Mumbai, two dates are unforgettable. First is July 24, 2011, when Desai, then 54, suffered a heart attack while climbing down Rajmachi — a popular trekking destination in Sahyadri mountains. The cardiac arrest severely dilated his heart. Second is December 18, 2015, when he became the first recipient of an inter-state heart transplant.

“I never thought I could ever suffer a heart attack. I was so fit in my 50s. I went for walks, treks and did not drink or smoke. In fact, I was teased for never having claimed medical insurance benefits,” said Desai.

Recalling the day he had suffered a stroke, he said that their trekking group had already walked 22 kms and climbed the Rajmachi fort but on their way back, he suffered the heart attack. “We were on our way back from Karjat end, which is really steep, when I suffered this massive heart attack. I could not get immediate medical attention and the trekkers had to take assistance from some youngsters in the tribal village nearby. I was finally admitted to the intensive care unit at a hospital in Dombivali,” he said.

Since then, for five years, Desai visited every major hospital and doctor and was told that he had a cent per cent block. Due to the severe dilation of his heart, the ejection fraction (EF) rate had gone down from 55 to five per cent. (The EF rate indicates the pumping capacity of the heart).

“Doctors had advised me to reduce my water intake, I was on blood thinners and, frankly, fed up with my situation. I had given up. Then, my wife started reading about heart transplants. (The first such transplant had taken place in August 2015 when a Pune heart was flown to Mumbai for a transplant). We visited the Fortis Hospital in Mumbai and met their chief transplant surgeon Dr Anvay Mulay. We then registered for a transplant,” he recalled.

“I was called thrice but could not be operated upon — either the deceased patients’ family did not permit donation or I couldnst reach the hospital on time. Finally, on December 18, the doctor called me. I was at work then but I immediately reached the hospital,” added Desai.

Dr Sanjeev Jadhav, cardiac surgeon at Jehangir Hospital, who had been retrieving and transporting hearts for transplant, either by road or air to Mumbai, said, “It was extremely important to coordinate with all the authorities, including traffic, as the heart was being flown from Surat. Dr Mulay went to retrieve the heart from Surat and I went from Pune to Mumbai to explant the old heart from Desai and help implant the new one… Luckily, all logistics worked and it became the first successful inter-state heart transplant,” said Jadhav. “It was after the transplant that I learnt I was the first recipient of an inter-state heart transplant,” said Desai.

According to Aarti Gokhale, central coordinator of the Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee, since January, Pune has seen the highest number of organ donations this year. Pune has seen a total of 58 cadaver donations, while Mumbai saw 54. A total of 81 kidneys, 58 livers were donated this year in the city. Six hearts were sent to Mumbai, while one each were transported to Delhi and Chennai.