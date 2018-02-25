Triple Murder may be result of petty dispute between local ragpickers: Pune City Police

The bodies were found inside a nullah at Ganesh Peth. (Express Photo) The bodies were found inside a nullah at Ganesh Peth. (Express Photo)

A day after the bodies of three persons were found inside a nullah near a gurudwara in Ganesh Peth, Pune City Police have identified two of them. The two victims are 15-year-old Naved Rafiq Shaikh and Sandeep Avsare. Police are trying to identify the third victim. They are also investigating two likely suspects. Police suspect that the three victims were beaten to death with iron rods, wooden sticks, stones and tiles, and their bodies were dumped in the nullah.

Initial investigation has revealed that the deceased and the assailants worked as ragpickers. Prima-facie, police suspect that the murder was the fallout of a petty dispute between two groups of ragpickers in the area. Naved’s uncle Arif Shaikh has lodged an FIR at the Faraskhana police station. Police Inspector Rajendra Chavan is investigating the case. The incident had come to light after a security guard saw one of the bodies and informed the police control room. All three bodies had severe injury marks, said police.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old man was allegedly attacked near the same nullah on Thursday afternoon. The victim’s mother Sunita Mohite, 35, a resident of Kamgar Putala, has lodged the complaint in the case at the Faraskhana police station. Police have arrested Ravi alias Babya Jagan Sonawane, 28, and charged him under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sonawane had allegedly attacked Sunita’s son Sagar Balu Mohite with a wooden stick over a minor dispute they had had in the past. Police Sub-Inspector Y P Suryanwashi is investigating the case. Police are investigating whether this incident has any links with the triple murder case.

