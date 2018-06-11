Treat for poetry lovers at Wryte LitFest 2018

A singer performs at the event. (Express photo) A singer performs at the event. (Express photo)

Written by Poulomi Chatterjee

An array of slam poets recited their verses at the Wryte LitFest 2018, hosted at Classic Rock Coffee Co in Kalyani Nagar. The first edition of the fest had participants from Pune, Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. Organised by a five-member student group called ‘The Writer’s Haven’, the event saw 500 poetry enthusiasts taking part in the fest.

Starting from 11 am, the first half of the day included a painting exhibition and musical performances. “This platform is to showcase art from as many different arenas as possible. Our aim is to try to peel off the layers of art. This is why we have kept notes explaining the meaning behind the paintings next to the art itself,” says Ashwath Narayanan, the founder of The Writer’s Haven.

Student-activist-turned-author Gurmehar Kaur read a chapter of her new book, Small Acts of Freedom. The 21-year old discussed the struggles she dealt with in her childhood after her father had passed away.

A total of 12 individual performances were curated for the function. Popular poetry and storytelling groups such as Kommune, Spill Poetry and Airplane Poetry Movement also made their presence felt. A variety of relevant themes were spoken on, like alcoholism, mental health, sexuality and self-doubt.

In the recent past, several venues in the city have become more accepting of spoken word poetry, which has made it easier for them to attract artistes, says Narayanan. A student of Indus International School, Narayanan further says: “I have hosted open mics before for poets, but nothing quite this large. It’s stressful but enjoyable because poetry is all about speaking your heart’s truth, and we are passionate about that.”

